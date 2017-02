CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a fire in downtown Charleston at 199 East Bay Street, which is also the address of the restaurant High Cotton.

No EMS responded to the scene, the call for the fire came in just before 4:30 p.m.

The intersection of East Bay Street and Cumberland Street was closed however should now be open to through traffic.

