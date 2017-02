CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study says Charleston is the fastest gentrifying city in the country.

An analysis by Realtor.com compiled several socioeconomic factors over a 15-year span to make the determination.

The report’s findings were based on which cities saw the largest increase of median income, home value, and educational attainment from 2000-2015.

To read the the full rankings, click here.