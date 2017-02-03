Actor/comedian Dave Chappelle visits Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Actor/comedian Dave Chappelle took time out of his busy schedule yesterday to visit troops at Joint Base Charleston today while he was in Charleston for his stand-up comedy show.

While at the base, Chappelle toured a C-17 Globemaster III, visited with Airmen and had the opportunity to talk and take pictures with everyone who came out.

“I rarely get asked to come out and do things like this so it really means a lot to me,” said Dave Chappelle about his visit to the base. “I appreciate all that the military does – your service and dedication means a lot.”

“He certainly put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Col. Greg Gilmour, 315th Airlift Wing commander. “It is important for our Airmen, who work very hard, to hear people like Dave Chappelle sincerely thank them for their service.”