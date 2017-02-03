225 acre wildfire in Francis Marion National Forest

If you noticed a smokey drive during your Thursday commute, it was because of a 225 acre fire in the Francis Marion National Forest. The fire is contained and wildfire crews are working to “mop up” or make sure the fire is completely out.

The Incident Commander, Captain Jeff Davids, says, “Things like logs, stumps on the ground, those things take a greater amount of time to combust and to burn down, which means they are going to produce smoke for one to three days after the majority of the fire has pretty much gone out.”

This area of the forest has a lot of timber that will be sold in the future, so it was important for crews to make sure the trees stayed alive. They did that by fighting the fire with more fire.

Capt. Davids says, “Instead of letting the uncontrolled aspect of the wildland fire dictate our tactics, we took a more active solution to minimize the impacts on this timber. And that solution was putting a little fire down at a capacity that we minimize the intensity and impact on the timber as well.”

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, but because there were no lightening strikes in the area on Thursday the Forest Service is guessing this was human-caused.

Capt. Davids says, “Having the public be mindful of their surroundings and mindful of their personal use of fire, in whatever capacity that may be, is extremely important. Accidents may occur and those accidents could result in catastrophic wildfire.”

There could still be some residual smoke in the air on Friday in the Huger area, so the Department of Transportation has set up warning signs to tell drivers to be cautious along Highway 402 and Highway 41.