Wanted Georgetown man arrested for committing several violent crimes

GEORGETOWN,SC (WCBD)- Yesterday the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police, SLED and the 15th Circuit Enforcement unit (DEU) located and arrested a man wanted on several arrest warrants.

Agents executed a search warrant on Raekwon Grant on Congdon street in Geogetown.

Grant was wanted for Assault & Battery in the 2nd degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Assault of a High and Aggravated Nature as well as contempt of court after agents determined Grant was in his home and would not allow police inside for almost two hours.

Police then obtained a warrant and forced entry to the home where they arrested Grant without incident.

Inside the home officers found an undetermined amount of cocaine hidden in his shoe and a stolen and loaded semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight and extended magazine hidden in the home.

Grant is currently being held on bond