Two Arrested in Connection to Aiken High School’s Shooting

By Published:
south-aiken-shooting

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Investigators have charged and arrested two individuals connected to the  shooting incident that happened at South Aiken High School on Friday, January 27, 2017, following a high school basketball game.

Rakish Breon Jenkins
Rakish Breon Jenkins

 

Eighteen year old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Dedrick Dashaun Nelson
Dedrick Dashaun Nelson

Police Chief Barranco stressed that this investigation is still very active and is ongoing. Aiken County’s Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this crime to come forward.

A reward for up to $10,000 is available to anyone with  information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting at South Aiken High School, S.C.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s