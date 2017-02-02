NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — In 2016, only two percent of South Carolina African-American juniors tested college ready. Because of the statistic, a panel discussion will be held in North Charleston.

“The state of black education in Charleston and America” will be held on February 2 from 9 a.m. – noon at Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

The discussion will be hosted by Roland Martin and former mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson. The panel will also feature special guests Tim King, Michellee Rhee, Eric Mahmoud, and George Parker.