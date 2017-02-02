Temporary road closures begin tonight on Clements Ferry Road

By Published:

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Temporary road closures will begin tonight on Clements Ferry Road  from the intersection of Highway 41 to the intersection of Reflectance Road for construction on the Wando River Bridge replacement project.

This area will be closed beginning tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning as well as Friday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Traffic will be detoured onto Reflectance Road and highway 41 Motorists are cautioned to pay extra attention to detour signs and drive with caution in this area, drivers should expect delays.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s