Temporary road closures begin tonight on Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Temporary road closures will begin tonight on Clements Ferry Road from the intersection of Highway 41 to the intersection of Reflectance Road for construction on the Wando River Bridge replacement project.

This area will be closed beginning tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning as well as Friday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Traffic will be detoured onto Reflectance Road and highway 41 Motorists are cautioned to pay extra attention to detour signs and drive with caution in this area, drivers should expect delays.