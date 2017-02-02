South Carolina law enforcement cracks down on aggressive driving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol there have been 67 deadly accidents on South Carolina’s roadways this year. That is more than two a day in the month of January.

Those numbers are comparable to last year. There were 70 traffic fatalities at the end of January 2016 and 981 traffic deaths by the end of the year.

Trooper Bob Beres with South Carolina Highway patrol says people will notice a heavier presence on the roadways this month.

“We need the public, each driver, to make those good decisions behind the wheel because it is not worth your life or anyone else’s life,” said Trooper Bob.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is heightening enforcement for the Target Zero campaign which aims to curb those numbers.

They will be focused on three main offenses:

Following cars too closely Distracted driving Speeding