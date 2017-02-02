Puppy Picks – Big Game Tailgate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Like a good hot toddy, this ridiculously cute Rottie will warm up your soul. Bailey is a two-month-old rottweiler mix. She’s a tail-wagging, lap-sitting pup who loves pigskin & back rubs.

Puppy Picks have helped 20 pups from the Charleston Animal Society and countless cats find their fur-ever homes but Bailey is the last canine to get air-time. She’s picking the grand-daddy of them all, as the Patriots and Falcons square off in Super Bowl 51.

It’s only appropriate the lone star of the shelter chooses the lone football game of the weekend that just happens to be taking place in the lone star state.

Without further ado — bailey, it’s time to choose!

And this Rottie, isn’t going with the naughty Patriots. The pup is picking the team from the south, the Atlanta Falcons!