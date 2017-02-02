Port issues may cause traffic issues on Interstate 526

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you are traveling on interstate 526 on Thursday, February 2, be prepared for extra traffic.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the South Carolina Ports Authority notified them of issues with its traffic system. We’re told the issue may cause traffic tie-ups.

We are working to learn more from the Ports Authority and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Meantime, the Mount Pleasant Police Department say its ready to assist with any issues.

