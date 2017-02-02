Officials warn of smoke in parts of Berkeley county following wildfire

HUGER,SC (WCBD)- The public is warned of smokey conditions tonight following a fire in the Francis Marion Ranger District.

The Francis Marion National Forest managers responded and contained a “human-caused” fire that stretched 80 acres this afternoon along highways 402 and 41 in Berkeley County, this fire is currently under investigation.

Signs have been posted to warn the public of the smoke, however drivers are encouraged to drive slowly in these areas.

The Francis Marion National Forest and Sumter National Forests burn on average 55,000-60,000 acres a year of grass and shrubs to reduce the threat of wildfires. This method of prescribed fire is also beneficial to the local ecosystem within South Carolina, including to threatened and endangered species of animals.