Officer-involved shooting suspect in Summerville faces the bond court judge

The man charged in connection with the officer-involved shooting in Summerville yesterday went through bond court this morning.

Taylor Johnson did get a bit emotional in court as he realized what was happening.

The judge began by reading Johnson’s charges. “We have two charges of attempted murder.” In addition to the attempted murder, he also faces possession with attempt to distribute meth, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, giving false information to police and a marijuana charge.

An officer then read a long list of convictions on Johnson’s record, including many drug charges, multiple burglary charges and more. “I understand you (the judge) are here to determine whether or not Mr. Johnson is a flight risk or a danger to society. I would argue that he is the epitome of both.”

He asked the judge to deny bond. Johnson became emotional as the judge denied bond on both attempted murder charges, and gave $50,000 bond on a couple of the other charges.

Johnson is accused of backing out of a driveway toward the officers and trying to drive away from them as they yelled for him to stop Wednesday. The officers opened fire against Johnson’s car. He was shot in the arm.

Johnson’s sister Samantha Dean spoke to the media after bond court. “He was wrong for going. All of the officers and all the law-enforcement in Summerville and Dorchester County, they couldn’t chase him? They couldn’t come up and trap him off? They had to shoot somebody? He didn’t have a gun.”

The National Action Network sent us a press release that says they are also taking a look at this case and they plan to reach out to SLED to learn more about this case.

