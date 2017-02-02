Man arrested for drug charges after high speed chase

ORANGEBURG COUNTY,SC (WCBD)- A Cordova man, 46-year-old Shelly Thomas Faulling, has been arrested on drug related charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Faulling was arrested on two charges of distribution of methamphetamines, third or subsequent and one charge of failure to stop for police.

Faullings was given bond at $73,000 during a hearing today,Thursday, after a Orangeburg county investigator asked the judge to deny bond, saying Faulling was also being sought for similar charges in Calhoun county which also included failure to appear in court.

Faulling was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after leading investigators on a high-speed chase that began around midnight from the Pilot station at mile marker 159 off of I-26, the chase spanning 15 miles…. the chase ended when Faulling crashed his car into a ditch and then struck a tree.

According to a warrant, a quantity of methamphetamines was located inside the car Faulling had crashed.

Investigator Rob Boyne told the court today “hundreds of man hours” had been spent in locating Faulling before the Wednesday morning vehicle chase.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel also said:”I want to commend the investigators for their tireless efforts and the seemingly endless hours they put in to keep the community safe by apprehending this individual but only after a high-speed chase,”

Sheriff Ravenel went on to say that Faulling is a serious threat to the community when he is out on the streets,