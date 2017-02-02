Goose Creek Police seek public in locating suspects with counterfeit cash

GOOSE CREEK,SC (WCBD)- Goose Creek Police are asking for public assistance in locating two suspects and a vehicle involved in an attempt to use counterfeit cash at a Speedway gas station on College Park road in Ladson on January 29th.

The suspect who tried to use the counterfeit money to purchase a $1000 money order, the cashier noticed the money seemed different and announced they thought it was counterfeit and handed back the cash to the suspect. The suspect then walked out of the store without the money order.

The suspect was described as wearing a black sweatshirt and a bald cap. The vehicle involved is a 2011 dark blue Chevrolet Impala with South Carolina tags: LLJ548

If you have any information on the suspect or this incident you are urged to call Investigator Hammonds at the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, extension 2314