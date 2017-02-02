Fmr. student sexually abused by Upstate teacher, sues district

A student who was sexually abused by a former Spartanburg District 7 teacher, is now suing the teacher and the school district.

In the lawsuit, John Doe that he had to move to the Midlands after experiencing the abuse by his former Freshman Academy Science Teacher Courtney Clark Kay during the 2012-2013 school year.

Kay was arrested in 2013 for a sex crime, her charges were downgraded to assault and battery, to which she pled guilty to in 2015. Kay was sentenced to 3 years probation.

The lawsuit claims that Kay had Doe inside her classroom alone performing sex acts including kissing and touching Doe inappropriately on several occasions.

The lawsuit also claims that Kay sent Doe dozens of sexual fantasy messages by phone and online messages.

As a result of the charges, Kay’s teaching license was suspended and she was let go from District 7.

The lawsuit also outlines that Kay showed signs of the sexual abuse in front of other teachers and students in the school. Because of this, Doe’s lawyers claim that the district knew or had reason to know that the inappropriate behavior was going on and failed to report it.

Doe is asking for punitive damages to be determined by a jury.