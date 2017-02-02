Correction officer dies in Delaware prison standoff, police secure scene

One hostage died in a tense, two-day standoff with inmates at a Delaware state prison, officials said early Thursday morning.

A Department of Corrections prison guard was found unresponsive as state police secured a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) just after 5 a.m. He was later pronounced dead.

Four hostages were initially taken Wednesday, and two were held overnight in C Building. The negotiations ended and police entered the prison building after more than 18 hours, said a prison spokesperson. A female hostage was safely rescued when police ended the standoff and was taken to a hospital.

“At 5:06 a.m., Delaware State Police breached the C Building,” said a release from the Delaware Department of Corrections. “One of the hostages who is a DOC employee was safely rescued and is being examined at a local hospital. She is alert and talking. The remaining hostage, also a DOC employee, was found unresponsive upon entry. He was pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m.”

Inmates took the hostages at the JTVCC, a Level 5 maximum security prison in Smyrna, began shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a corrections officer radioed for help from inside the center’s Building C, which houses more than 100 inmates, Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

Delaware Gov. John Carney said in a statement he was “praying hard” for the family of the fallen officer.