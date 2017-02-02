Cool School: Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School



Infusing the arts within daily lessons is something Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School does well. The school allows students to not only discover their talents, but also discover how those talents can help them excel in the classroom. We’re in Dorchester county for our Cool School of the week.

Voice, musical instruments, drama, dance, you name it, Windsor Hill Arts Infused School has it to offer Students. The Palmetto Gold and Silver award wining school has 940 students in pre-k through 5th grade. The Dorchester District Two choice school received an Excellent state report card rating three years in a row.

Windsor Hill has more teacher allocations for fine arts, and that means they are able to have arts infusion lessons where arts teachers collaborate with grade level teachers to teach reading, math science and social studies through visual art, dance, instrumental music, vocal music, drama and more. Principal Robert Neuner says, “We’re really proud of our school. The school’s shining light is our art infusion program, that really is what defines us. We’re teaching in a way that’s really unique, and we’re really trying to do every thing we can to reach our kids to where they effectively learn.” “Our students are cool,” says assistant principal Katie Barker. “Our parents support, the community really is great and action based learning and arts infusion really just make Windsor Hill so different and such a great place to be.” Fourth-grade student Maurice Pope says, “I love the great teachers. The teachers that I’ve had so far in my journey of learning, I love them. The teachers really care about your education and what you’re going to do in life, like a step further than you can think yourself.”

Action based learning is also big at Windsor Hill. The school has Kinesthetic equipment in classrooms. Students also have access to the school’s brain room, filled with action based learning equipment to keep students on the move while they learn..

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take a closer look at Windsor Hill’s award winning art infusion program.

