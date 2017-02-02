Barnes and Noble recalls power adapters due to electric shock risk

(WCBD) — Barnes & Noble is issuing a recall for the power adapter sold with the NOOK Tablet 7.

The company has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.

You have one, register online at www.barnesandnoble.com for a free replacement adapter. Once registered, you will be able to print a pre-paid UPS label to return the recalled adapters to Barnes & Noble.

NOOK Tablet 7" and Power Adapte NOOK Tablet 7" Back with Serial Number Power Adapter

Until a replacement adapter is received, you are asked to charge your NOOK Tablet 7” through a computer using a USB cable.

You’ll also receive a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card.

They were sold through Barnes & Noble stores and online at http://www.barnesandnoble.com from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.

The adapter bears markings: model number TPA-95A050100UU, manufacture date 201610. The NOOK Tablet 7” model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.