Authorities responding to auto-pedestrian accident in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is responding to an auto-pedestrian accident in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews responded to the area of Meeting Street near Walnut Street just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2.

Medics transported one person to a local hospital. No word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

We are working to learn more details from the Charleston Police Department. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

