3 generations of Longs will be at this year’s Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WPRI) — After joining the Patriots last spring, Chris Long is gearing up to play on football’s biggest stage for the first time.

The Super Bowl will truly be a family affair on Sunday as his son, Waylon, watches from the stands and his father watches from the sideline as a member of the Fox broadcast team.

“To now have a son who’s not only playing for the Patriots, contributing, and playing in the Super Bowl, is surreal,” said Howie Long.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Massachusetts native played in Super Bowl XVIII as a member of the Los Angeles Raiders 33 years ago, defeating the Washington Redskins 38-9. Back then, the big game wasn’t quite as big as it is today.

“I took a cab to the game with Lyle Alzado and walked last three quarters of mile to the stadium,” Long recalled.