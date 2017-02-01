Volvo to hold listening session in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Volvo will hold a listening session in Dorchester County as work continues on its Berkeley County plant.

Consulting firm The McNair Group will hold the listening session on Wednesday, February 1 at 6 p.m. at the Jennie Johnston McMahan Headquarters Library on N. Parler Ave in St. George. The meeting will be your chance to give input as well as see the progress of the project.

The company broke ground on its first factory in North America – a $500 million facility in Berkeley County in September 2015.

The automaker announced that the new plant should be in operation by 2018 and could eventually employ as many as 4,000 workers.

The state borrowed $123 million to fund the site preparation and an interchange on Interstate 26 for the plant.