US says world should be ‘alarmed’ at new Iran missile launch

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the world should be “alarmed” at the latest Iranian ballistic missile test and the U.N. Security Council should take action.

Haley said Tuesday that Iran is “being naive” by thinking the U.S. and others accept its contention that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Haley said: “I will tell the people across the world that is something we should be alarmed about. The United States is not naive. We are not going to stand by. You will see us call them out as we said we would, and you’re also gonna see us act accordingly.”

Haley said the missile Iran launched Sunday can deliver a nuclear weapon.

The council referred the matter to its committee on Iran and asked for an investigation.