Summerville High School Book Club Donates Books to Mothers and Newborns

SUMMERVILLE,SC (WCBD)- Summerville High School students in the Bookworm book club donated more than 110 copies of the book Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney to the babies who will be born at the Summerville Medical Center in the month of February

The students had the opportunity today to visit the hospital and tour the maternity and pediatric wings.

The Bookworms Book Club received the books through various outlets including donations by students, Alpha Delta Kappa and a GoFundMe grant.

In addition to this, over fifty active members of the club have participated on other community service projects such as visiting senior citizens at the Hallmark Senior Center, raising funds for fellow students in need and donating gently used books to Dorchester School District Two’s Adult Learning Center.

The club also started the program, Book Buddies, that pairs members with 1st grade students at William Reeves Elementary School where they work together on literacy activities and lessons.

All of these efforts are apart of the club’s mission to support literacy and to incorporate community and school involvement.