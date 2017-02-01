MONCKS CORNER, SC – Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler delivered his State of Berkeley County address today and released it by video to the public through the Berkeley County Government social media platforms of YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The 2017 State of Berkeley County address, which Peagler calls his “Berkeley County is Open for Business, and Berkeley County Means Business” address, highlights the nearly $1.5 billion in economic development investments and the nearly 5,000 new jobs announced in his first two years in office, the current Berkeley unemployment rate being the lowest in 15 years, a number of significant infrastructure improvement projects underway, and the commitment to invest more in public safety needs.