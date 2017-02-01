Sri Lanka arrest astrologer who predicted president’s death

By Published:
WCBD-handcuffshandcuffs

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) – Sri Lanka police have arrested an astrologer who predicted President Maithripala Sirisena would die.

Most Sri Lankans follow advises of astrologers for making decisions, and the suspect, astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni, is a former navy sailor convicted of attempting to assassinate India’s then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by assaulting him when he visited the island in 1989.

The Police Media Division said Wijemuni was arrested Tuesday evening on the charges of making false predictions and comments that could mislead people.

Wijemuni posted several videos on Facebook predicting Sirisena would die of illness or accident before Jan. 27. His predictions raised concerns of top government officials, and Media Ministry Secretary Nimal Bopage asked the police chief in December to investigate, as he suspected a possible coup and assassination were behind Wijemuni’s campaign.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s