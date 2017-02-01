SC radio station hacked, plays explicit anti-Trump song for 15-20 minutes

SALEM, S.C. (WSPA) – A radio station in Salem had some unwelcomed music play over the air Monday night with graphic language towards President Donald Trump.

According to radio station Sunny 107.9 FM, around 10 p.m. a song played on repeat for roughly 15-20 minutes saying “F— Donald Trump.”

The radio station says that they use internet-connected antennas, which is where the culprits were able to hack into the system to loop the uninvited track.

The station was able to recover the IP address of the people believed to be responsible for the override and have reported the events to the FCC.

The hack affected dozens of other stations across the nation.

The station posted this to Facebook:

Our internet has been HACKED at our transmitter site and the station has played anti-Trump songs. This is NOT our broadcast! We at WFBS do not take political views! The FCC and WFBS are working together to fix this situation ASAP. We may be on or off the air while fixing, this is happening all over the country. Again we hold our political views to ourselves in these statements and or songs made on the air are not that of WFBS 197.9 FM. We have captured the IP address and that will be forwarded to the government authorities and the FCC for prosecution. Frank Patterson

President and majority shareholder

Lake Keowee Broadcasting Group

