Patriots Point to celebrate museum’s 10 millionth paid visitor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is expecting its 10 millionth paid visitor.

The guest is expected to walk down the museum’s pier on Wednesday, February 1.

We’re told that person will receive a prize package worth more than a thousand dollars. It will include: a Charleston Harbor dinner cruise for two people aboard a SpiritLine Cruises boat, an overnight stay at the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, a helicopter tour of the Lowcountry from Fly In Helicopters, a complimentary meal at Harbor Breeze Restaurant, a $200 gift basket from the Patriots Point Ship Store, and two free admission passes to the museum for a year.

“This milestone is one to celebrate,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette. “Our museum has continued to bring history to life for several generations over four decades. Almost ten million people have walked in the steps of heroes and left here with a greater understanding of the power of the U.S. military and the sacrifices made during times of war and peace.”

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum opened on January 3, 1976. It is currently home to three historic warships – the USS Yorktown, the USS Laffey and the USS Clamagore – and 28 notable aircraft. The attraction has also recently added a 2.5 acre, interactive Vietnam War exhibit called the Vietnam Experience, and is home to the Medal of Honor Museum.