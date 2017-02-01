More than 7k Lowcountry Vets enrolled into reasearch program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is celebrating the enrollment of more than 7,000 Veterans into the Million Veteran Program.

A ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at the medical center front lobby to mark the occasion.

We’re told The Million Veteran Program is a research program that seeks to better understand how genes affect Veterans’ health and illness. The national goal of the Department of Veterans Affairs is to enroll one million Veterans. Charleston is one of 53 sites working toward the goal.

This national voluntary research program is open to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

For more information on the program, visit www.reserach.va.gov/mvp.