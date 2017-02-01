Man robs Summerville convenience store; search is on for suspect

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

According to spokesman Nick Santanna, on Tuesday, January 31 at around 5:16 p.m. the MIA Quick Stop, at the corner of Hwy 78 W and Iris Street, was robbed.

We’re told the male entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and fled the store. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business. There were no injuries reports during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light skin African-American male. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white mask over his face at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

