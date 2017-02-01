Man charged in slaying of high school football star’s father

By Published:
wcbd-dwayne-f-sims

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A man has been accused of killing the father of a South Carolina high school football star who is expected to soon be playing for Georgia Tech.

Rock Hill police spokesman Mark Bollinger tells news outlets that 52-year-old Dwayne F. Sims was charged Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sims is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Jerry Howard Sr. on Dec. 2. The victim is the father of Northwestern High School running back Jerry Howard Jr., who is expected to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Georgia Tech.

Authorities have not released a motive for the crime.

It is unclear whether Sims has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s