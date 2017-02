KINGSTREE, S.C.(WCBD)- 18-year-old Jaquan McFadden has been charged with possession of a weapon on school premises after he brought a BB gun to Kingstree High School this morning.

The school was put on lockdown around 8:30 a.m. after students alerted staff that McFadden had a weapon.

McFadden is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention center and will appear in bond court tomorrow morning.