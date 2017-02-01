Hundreds protest Trump travel ban at Statehouse rally

By Published:
Statehouse 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in Columbia to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans immigration from seven countries.

The protesters stretched out in a line along the street in front of the building Tuesday evening, chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, ‘Refugees are welcome here.'”

Some carried signs that read “Refugees welcome,” and “Let them in.”

David Matos with the Carolina Peace Resource Center said the policies have nothing to do with national security.

Not everyone agreed with the protesters. Seventy-three-year-old Mike Pazery of Cayce said he favors Trump’s ordering, saying it’s time someone put the American people first.

