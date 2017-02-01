Florida iPhone 6-Plus owner tells of flaming phone

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor couple is sharing their scary story about their iPhone 6-Plus exploding.

“My face was so close to the phone that when it immediately went up in flames, it woke me up. I’m luckily a light sleeper” said Amanda Bentz.

Her iPhone sat charging on her night stand, when early Tuesday morning, the bright flames woke her up.





“It was just like a ‘shhhhhh,’ kind of like fireworks,” she explained. “It literally blew flames right out the side of the phone.”

Her phone is now is a melted heap of plastic and cracked glass.

Where it blew up, black soot covers the night stand.

“It singed my comforter. It singed my pillow case right next to my head. It singed my curtains,” she said.

Her husband, Kyle, used a shirt to smoother the flames.

“If he wouldn’t have woken up right then and there, and like immediately came to and put it out, it would have caught the curtain on fire, and then the bed,” she said.

Just down the street, Greg Miceli returned from an out of town trip and Tuesday morning, the battery on his iPhone 6-Plus expanded, cracking the screen, making the phone useless.

“It was not charging. It was sitting right next to my bed, and I woke up, battery completely blown up,” said Miceli.

An Apple spokesman said, in relation to Bentz’s iPhone, “thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are looking into it.”

Amanda and her husband aren’t sure about having another 6-Plus in the bedroom.

“It’s scary. It’s scary when it’s three o’clock in the morning and you’re not expecting that” she said.

Apple is offering her a replacement model.

Apple wants to put a $749 hold on her credit card, and are asking her to ship the burned up phone back. She will get the money back, when it arrives.