Eyewitness describes what he saw during Summerville officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating tonight after an officer involved shooting took place this morning in Summerville.

Raynard Smith owns 1st Place Auto on North Richardson. He saw the entire shooting take place. At just before 10 this morning he was trying to sell a car when all of a sudden numerous shots were fired. “I was outside with a customer putting her plates on and I observed a blue Regal that was stopped during a routine traffic stop.”

He says there was a police checkpoint in front of his business this morning. The Regal at first pulled off the road into a driveway, then backed out and tried to drive off. “And about maybe two seconds later the cops were there beside the car saying stop stop stop and I see them raise their guns and they start shooting… That’s what I saw, the fire and my customer was crying beside me and I tried to hold her to shield her just in case something ricocheted or something like that. She was ok. I tried to console her but she was just freaked out.”

It all happened so fast. “I saw this in a movie one time, you know where fire is coming from a gun. But to see it in real life is real terrifying.”

Smith said from what he saw, he didn’t think the driver was trying to hit the officers. “Based on what I saw, there was no need for the guns. Actually I was kind of afraid because I thought it was five shots. I look on the ground and it was like 17 or 18 shots so I could’ve gotten hit by that and I was so close I could see the fire coming from the guns.”

Raynard says there was one man and one woman in the car. “They grabbed her and cuffed her immediately and threw her on the ground. The guy, they ran on him, he was in the grass and he look like he had blood coming from somewhere from his arm.”

“I wasn’t expecting that this morning. I was expecting to sell some cars today. But I’m actually losing business because of this and I could have lost my life.”

He says what he saw made an impact. “Honestly I’m not really OK to be honest with you, just based on that and seeing that and me seeing what I saw.”

Thom Barry at the state law-enforcement division says one officer was struck by the vehicle as the the driver was attempting to flee the checkpoint. The driver was shot at least one time and both were taken to the hospital though with non-life-threatening injuries.

That driver, Taylor Robert Johnson is facing 2 counts of attempted murder. He heads to Bond court Wednesday morning.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the state this year. There were 41 officer-involved shootings last year. None of those involved the Summerville police department.