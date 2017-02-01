DHEC holds public meeting on SC pipeline leak

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control representatives along with Anderson County Council members held a public meeting Tuesday evening at Cedar Grove Elementary about the Kinder Morgan Plantation Pipeline clean up process.

A representative from Kinder Morgan was not present at the meeting.

The crude oil or petroleum leak was discovered by residents near Lewis Drive in 2014. Then, it was estimated around 370,000 gallons of gasoline were released into the environment.

“We don’t want to be another state like Michigan, Flint,” said Ricky Monroe, who lives in Anderson County. “We want to stop it ahead of time and let these people be accountable for it.”

The Southern Environmental Law Center says the initial estimate could be off by 50 percent, and representatives believe more than 500,000 gallons of gasoline could have been spilled in the leak.

DHEC representatives say they don’t have a way of finding out exactly how much crude oil spilled. However, as of December, almost 214,000 gallons had been cleaned up, an increase of about 5,000 gallons from September.

“It’s easy to get that initial part done, but it’s really difficult to really get to where you need to clean up,” said Robert Yanity, a DHEC spokesperson.

DHEC reps say there are no water wells near the contaminated area, but residents still want water from Broadway Lake sampled. They also talked about wanting the 70-year-old pipeline replaced with a new one.

A representative from Kinder Morgan says they will take the feedback DHEC gives them from Tuesday’s meeting and continue with their Corrective Action Plan to fix the issue.

“We’re going to be there as long as it takes to oversee the clean up to get to the point where it’s no longer a risk to humans,” Yanity said.

DHEC says the spill could not be completely cleaned up for another 5 to 10 years.

They also want to continue holding public meetings to give updates to the public throughout the process.