Boy murder suspect to be tried as adult in Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The boy who admitted to killing his mother in Simpsonville will be charged as an adult.

The solicitor’s office says Miguel Cano, 14, is charged with murder. His name was released after the decision to try him as an adult.

The Family Court judge has waived jurisdiction to General Sessions court.

The maximum sentence that would have been allowed in Family Court on Murder is confinement until his 21st birthday.

Now the sentence range is 30 years to life.

Isabel Cristina Zuluaga, 44, was found at her home on Hipps Ave. on September 1, 2015.

The coroner said Zuluaga died from multiple stab wounds to her torso.

A contractor who was doing work on the home found the boy in a crawlspace, Loftis has said.

The contractor also saw blood dripping from the home into the crawlspace, according to Loftis.

The contractor told deputies he found Zuluaga dead in a bedroom inside the home.

Deputies found her son, a Bryson Middle School student, walking along Woodruff Road later that morning near the Spartanburg County line.

Sheriff Loftis said once the teen was in custody, the teen admitted to stabbing his mother.

Loftis said the teen has shown no remorse.