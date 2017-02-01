Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Summerville.

According to Nick Santanna with the Summerville Police Department, at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, there was an officer involved shooting on West Richardson Avenue near Old Postern Road.

We’re told medics transported both an officer and suspect to the hospital with non life-threatening injures. SLED agents are on the way to the scene, according to spokesman Thom Berry.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

