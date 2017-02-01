‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions stop in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands flocked to the Lowcountry to try out for the NBC show ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Wednesday.

The show is the middle of its 10-city audition tour searching for talent for the show’s 12th season.

The North Charleston Convention Center resembled the backstage of a variety show as an estimated 2,000 acts from all over the southeast came to showcase themselves.

Jason Raff is one of the executive producers for ‘AGT’ and says there is always a large variety of acts because of what’s on the line. “By this summer they could be seen by millions of people on TV,” said Raff, “and by the end of the summer we might change their life and give them a million dollars.”

People who auditioned Wednesday will find out in a few weeks if they made the show.

 

