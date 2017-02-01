‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions coming to Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Attention anyone who can sing, act, dance, or event turn flips in the air, the NBC reality TV series “America’s Got Talent” will hold auditions for the upcoming Season 12 in the Lowcountry.

The auditions will take place on Wednesday, February 1 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Embassy Suites Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. You are encouraged to get there early to avoid long lines. Auditions are open to any age.

News 2 will be live from the Convention Center for News 2 Today and News 2 Midday on Wednesday morning.

Meantime, for those who can not make it to the auditions in person, you can submit a video, here.

 

