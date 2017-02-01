African-American Museum releases May passes

WASHINGTON (WRC) — The National Museum of African-American History and Culture will be releasing timed entry passes for the museum on February 1 at 9 a.m. for the month of May.

Up to six advanced timed passes can be obtained at a time until they are sold out. April passes are no longer available, with advance timed passes being released monthly.

The museum has welcomed nearly 750,000 visitors since opening in September of last year. Because of the crowds, new ways of obtaining passes for entry into the Museum were released in December.

The passes are free and may only be obtained through ETIX. The passes may be canceled or exchanged for a different date if other times are available.

There are other options to gain entry into the museum. Non-commercial groups of 10 or more (such as schools, nonprofits and families) can schedule their visit up to one year in advance through links on the website.

A limited number of walk-up passes will be available weekdays starting at 1 p.m. Up to four same-day timed passes will be available online each day at 6:30 a.m. until they run out.