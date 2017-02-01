36 Students honored at CCSD National Signing Day

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- 36 student-athletes from seven Charleston County School District high schools were honored at a ceremony in the CCSD main board room at 75 Calhoun Street on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
CCSD Interim Athletic Director Bob Olson and Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait welcomed the student-athletes, and thanked their parents and coaches for the years of support they provided these athletic standouts.
The following CCSD student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play a sport at the collegiate level this year, and were part of the countywide ceremony:
Academic Magnet High School
Liam Christiansen – Track & Field (Javelin), Stanford University
Garrett Academy
DaQuan Wilson – Football, St. Andrews University
James Island Charter High School
Madeline Chamness – Soccer, Limestone College
Ethan Marshall – Soccer, Wofford College
Jordan McDaniel – Football, Undecided
Casey O’Quinn – Volleyball, UNC-Pembroke
Savannah Roper – Volleyball, Winthrop University
Jackson White – Baseball, Charleston Southern University
Military Magnet Academy
Ezekiel Thomas – Wrestling, Allen University
R.B. Stall High School
Kianna Bobbitt – Basketball, Denmark Technical College
Devon McCoy – Football, Shaw University
Shavonne Royal – Basketball, Denmark Technical College
Sharrod Windham – Basketball, Ridge View Preparatory & Sports Academy
West Ashley High School
Nick Denton – Baseball, Toccoa Falls College
Sam Dowd – Football, Newberry College
Dexter Freeman – Football, Newberry College
Dalton Mixon – Soccer, USC-Aiken
Wando High School
Zachary Aversano – Soccer, Wofford College
Hannah Betfort – Soccer, Wake Forest University
Alyssa Bosak – Soccer, Queens University of Charlotte
Gabby Bosak – Soccer, Pfieffer University
Billy Britelli – Soccer, College of Charleston
Eva Dailey – Soccer, Wofford College
Jack Davies – Lacrosse, U.S. Military Academy
Sydney DeJong – Volleyball, Presbyterian College
Duane Harvin – Football, Newberry College
Alyssa Henrich – Softball, Charleston Southern University
Katie Jacques – Volleyball, Marshall University
Lauryn Jennings – Soccer, Winthrop University
Ian Kennedy – Lacrosse, University of Hartford
Ryan Lipsky – Lacrosse, Virginia Military Institute
Will Manuel – Soccer, Endicott College
Sophie Moore – Lacrosse, Newberry College
Wil Sheppard – Golf, University of South Carolina
OrTre Smith – Football, University of South Carolina
Makenzie Wall – Softball, USC-Union
