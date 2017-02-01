36 Students honored at CCSD National Signing Day

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- 36 student-athletes from seven Charleston County School District high schools were honored at a ceremony in the CCSD main board room at 75 Calhoun Street on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

CCSD Interim Athletic Director Bob Olson and Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait welcomed the student-athletes, and thanked their parents and coaches for the years of support they provided these athletic standouts.

The following CCSD student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play a sport at the collegiate level this year, and were part of the countywide ceremony:

Liam Christiansen – Track & Field (Javelin), Stanford UniversityDaQuan Wilson – Football, St. Andrews UniversityMadeline Chamness – Soccer, Limestone CollegeEthan Marshall – Soccer, Wofford CollegeJordan McDaniel – Football, UndecidedCasey O’Quinn – Volleyball, UNC-PembrokeSavannah Roper – Volleyball, Winthrop UniversityJackson White – Baseball, Charleston Southern UniversityEzekiel Thomas – Wrestling, Allen UniversityKianna Bobbitt – Basketball, Denmark Technical CollegeDevon McCoy – Football, Shaw UniversityShavonne Royal – Basketball, Denmark Technical CollegeSharrod Windham – Basketball, Ridge View Preparatory & Sports AcademyNick Denton – Baseball, Toccoa Falls CollegeSam Dowd – Football, Newberry CollegeDexter Freeman – Football, Newberry CollegeDalton Mixon – Soccer, USC-AikenZachary Aversano – Soccer, Wofford CollegeHannah Betfort – Soccer, Wake Forest UniversityAlyssa Bosak – Soccer, Queens University of CharlotteGabby Bosak – Soccer, Pfieffer UniversityBilly Britelli – Soccer, College of CharlestonEva Dailey – Soccer, Wofford CollegeJack Davies – Lacrosse, U.S. Military AcademySydney DeJong – Volleyball, Presbyterian CollegeDuane Harvin – Football, Newberry CollegeAlyssa Henrich – Softball, Charleston Southern UniversityKatie Jacques – Volleyball, Marshall UniversityLauryn Jennings – Soccer, Winthrop UniversityIan Kennedy – Lacrosse, University of HartfordRyan Lipsky – Lacrosse, Virginia Military InstituteWill Manuel – Soccer, Endicott CollegeSophie Moore – Lacrosse, Newberry CollegeWil Sheppard – Golf, University of South CarolinaOrTre Smith – Football, University of South CarolinaMakenzie Wall – Softball, USC-Union

