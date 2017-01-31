Search is on for suspects in Food Lion robbery in Ladson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a robbery Monday evening.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, shortly before 11 p.m. on January 30, officers responded to the Food Lion in reference to a robbery.

Employees told investigators three suspects entered the store and ordered them to go behind the service desk and lay on the floor. The suspects then took money from the registers and fled the store.

Authorities are searching for three people in connection with the incident.

The suspects are described as the following:

Suspect 1: B/M, 20s, 5’10/200-220, Real Tree Camo Hoody, Dark Jeans, Black Shoes, White Surgical Mask, Black Gloves, Armed with Silver Semi-Auto handgun

Suspect 2: B/M, 20s, 5’10/170-180, Black Hoody, Blue Jeans with a White Design on the front to the knees, Black & White Shoes, Black Mask, Black Gloves

Suspect 3: B/M, 20s, 5’10/ 170-180, Black Hoody, Dark Jeans, Black Shoes, White Mask, Black Gloves

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.