Recruiting Roundtable: Who’s going where

MT. PLEASANT – Come Wednesday morning, the faxes will start rolling in and College Football coaches will celebrate. It’s National Signing Day. A day that only comes around once a year where high school athletes see dreams realized and college football fans stir up unrealistic expectations on message boards.

The highest rated 2017 football player in the Lowcountry (and state) decided it was best to graduate early and get a head start on his college career. Wando will miss celebrating OrTre Smith tomorrow, but Gamecock fans have been celebrating the state’s number one overall player’s commitment to their school for months.

Fort Dorchester Quarterback Dakereon Joyner will take a page out of Smith’s book and enroll early next year, but the 4-star quarterback is only a junior and won’t commit to a school until June 18.

The most anticipated dramatic announcement will come from former Goose Creek star, Javon Kinlaw.

The six-foot-six, three-hundred-plus pound Kinlaw originally committed to South Carolina before graduating from high school in 2016 but grades forced him to Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

Still, Kinlaw stuck with his commitment until football season. The former Gator could rejoin the Gamecock family, he will decide between South Carolina and Southern California.

