One dead after collision in Colleton County

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a head-on collision on North Jefferies Boulevard in Colleton County.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock.

Authorities say that two Chevrolet SUVs collided after a south bound Tahoe crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Suburban.

The collision heavily damaged both SUVs, trapping a 51-year-old woman driving the Suburban and giving her 27-year-old daughter non-life threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old man driving the Tahoe was found unconscious and went into cardiac arrest.

Colleton Firefighter-Paramedics treated all three patients and transported the man to Colleton Medical Center, where he died.

The two women were taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department and Coroner’s Office is investigating.

