One dead after truck versus bicycle collision

Williamsburg County, SC (WCBD)- One person is dead after a bicycle was hit by a truck in Williamsburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Henry Road just past the railroad tracks near Highway 261.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Henry Road when a bicycle pulled out of a private drive and the two collided.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

