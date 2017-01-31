New England Patriots’ Belichick gives boat to sailing center

By Published:
Bill Belichick
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is donating his boat V Rings to a community sailing center in Newport.

The Newport Daily News reports that the 24-foot power boat was named after the five Super Bowl rings Belichick had at the time he acquired it. Since then, he’s won another ring and bought a larger boat, VI Rings.

Two were won during his time with the New York Giants.

He’s going for a seventh ring in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sail Newport says the boat is coming in mid-February and will be used to support instructional programs and regattas.

Jeffrey Lichterman, president of Albury Brothers Boats, connected Belichick with the nonprofit group. He suggested the donation because it’s consistent with the Belichick Foundation’s mission of supporting sports.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s