New England Patriots’ Belichick gives boat to sailing center

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is donating his boat V Rings to a community sailing center in Newport.

The Newport Daily News reports that the 24-foot power boat was named after the five Super Bowl rings Belichick had at the time he acquired it. Since then, he’s won another ring and bought a larger boat, VI Rings.

Two were won during his time with the New York Giants.

He’s going for a seventh ring in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sail Newport says the boat is coming in mid-February and will be used to support instructional programs and regattas.

Jeffrey Lichterman, president of Albury Brothers Boats, connected Belichick with the nonprofit group. He suggested the donation because it’s consistent with the Belichick Foundation’s mission of supporting sports.