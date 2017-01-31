National nursing shortage impacting Lowcountry hospitals

There is a nursing shortage across the country and it could be critical to care at Lowcountry hospitals. About 30% of nurses across the nation are at retirement age or older and as these nurses begin to leave the field, there aren’t enough new nurses to replace them. MUSC says they have a need for nurses in the operating room, critical care, and pediatric units.

MUSC Nursing School Dean Gail Stuart says, “Across the country nursing schools are turning away qualified applicants.”

One reason is there aren’t enough teachers to take on the demand for more nurses.

Stuart says, “Having full time qualified faculty is challenging, in fact the salaries for nurses working in clinical settings has steadily increased over time and the salaries for faculty have not.”

MUSC’s Nursing School is trying to add as many students as they can.

Stuart says, “We have increased our enrollment steadily, and in fact our January enrollment went up by 10%, so we are trying to accept more students but we have to have the faculty and clinical sites to balance that.”

Another problem is that only about 65% of nursing school graduates work in hospitals, they instead opt for private offices and clinics.

Stuart says, “Those options may have better hours, may not have weekend responsibilities or certainly not nights, so the options for the graduating nurse have increased significantly.”

In the end, it could mean more dangerous hospitals for patients.

Stuart says, “Once you become understaffed, those nurses work harder and that’s when mistakes can happen. So it becomes a negative spiral that everyone wants to avoid because patient care is what we’re about.”

She says they are trying to combat the shortage by emphasizing to nursing students the continued education benefits that can come by working at a hospital like MUSC.