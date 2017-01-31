Most googled Super Bowl Foods in every s(tate

(WSPA) We’re just a couple of days away from Super Bowl LI and according to google, many of you have already started researching what food to serve.

On Monday, Google released their list of top-searched Super Bowl recipes by state and a couple of classics have made the list.

Buffalo chicken was the most googled in North Carolina and Tennessee. While South Carolina googled pepperoni dip the most.

Check out the full list below:

Alabama: Porchetta

Get the recipe for Porchetta.

Alaska: Spinach Quiche

Get the recipe for Paul McCartney’s Spinach Tart.

Arizona: Corn Bread Cake

Get the recipe for Tuna Cornbread Cakes.

Arkansas: Cheese Dip

Get the recipe for Wolfgang Puck’s Pimento Cheese Dip.

California: Cupcakes

Get the recipe for Cookie Dough Cupcakes.

Colorado: Queso Dip

Get the recipe for Jessica Simpson’s favorite Queso Dip.

Connecticut: Cupcakes

Get the recipe for Trista Sutter’s Zinfandel Cupcakes.

Delaware: Chili

Get the recipe for Curry Turkey Chili.

District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs

Get the recipe for Lean Beef Meatballs.

Georgia: Pico de Gallo

Get the recipe for Pico de Gallo.

Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip

Get the recipe for Artichoke-and-Spinach Dip with Spiced Pita Chips.

Hawaii: Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)

Get the recipe for Crispy Pork Belly.

Indiana: Pulled Pork

Get the recipe for Al Roker’s Pulled Pork Sandwiches.

Idaho: Simple Creamy Mac And Cheese

Get the recipe for Annie M.’s Spicy Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Drew and Nick Lachey’s Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Iowa: Artichoke Dip

Get the recipe for Artichoke and Crab Dip.

Kansas: S’Mores Dessert

Get the recipe for S’mores Skillet Dip.

Kentucky: Bean Salsa

Get the recipe for Black Bean and Corn Salsa.

Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip

Get the recipe for Creamy Spinach-and-Shrimp Dip.

Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad

Get the recipe for Chrissy Teigen’s Sriracha Caesar Salad.

Maryland: Chickpea Soup

Get the recipe for Chickpea and Quinoa Tortilla Soup.

Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Michigan: Hamburger Slider

Get the recipe for Bobby Flay’s Sliders with Chipotle Mayonnaise.

Minnesota: Chili

Get the recipe for White Chicken Chili.

Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd’s Pie

Get the recipe for Lamb and Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie.

Missouri: Chili

Get this recipe for Chicken Chili.

Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits

Get the recipe for Super Flaky Biscuits.

Nebraska: Chicken Wings

Get the recipe for Michael Fiorelli’s Balsamic BBQ Chicken Wings.

Nevada: Cake Pops

Get the recipe for Black Cat Cake Pops here.

New Hampshire: Taco

Get the recipe for Thyme’s Ancho Mushroom Tacos here.

New Jersey: Buffalo Wings

Get the recipe for Classic Buffalo Chicken Wings.

New Mexico: Fried Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Brisket Jalapeño Poppers.

New York: Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Jalapeño Cornbread Poppers with Whipped Maple Butter.

North Carolina: Buffalo Wings

Get the recipe for Low-Fat Buffalo Chicken Wings.

North Dakota: Jalapeño Poppers

Get the recipe for Brisket Jalapeño Poppers.

Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos

Get the recipe for Pulled Pork Nachos.

Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese

Get the recipe for Kourtney Kardashian’s Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole

Get the recipe for Parmesan Cauliflower Tots.

Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for 5-Ingredient Buffalo Blue Cheese Bread.

Rhode Island: Bean Dip

Get the recipe for White Bean Dip with Herbs.

South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip

Get the recipe for Pepperoni Pizza Dip.

South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole

Get the recipe for Chicken Devan Casserole.

Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer

Get the recipe for Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps.

Texas: Football Cupcakes

Get the recipe for Chocolate Football Cupcakes.

Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole

Get the recipe for Trisha Yearwood’s Broccoli Casserole.

Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Get the recipe for Yockelson’s Two-Chip Oatmeal Cookies.

Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Buffalo Wing Dip.

Washington: Baked Chicken Wings

Get the recipe for Baked Honey Garlic Chicken Wings.

West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball

Get the recipe for Bacon Cheese Ball.

Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Get the recipe for Buffalo Chicken Popper dip.

Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies

Get the recipe for Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Bars.