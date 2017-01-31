Man charged with DWI after hitting 5 construction workers in Charlotte

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
Charles Breeding (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
Charles Breeding (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – A suspected drunk driver struck five construction workers in Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

(State troopers say a suspected drunk driver hit five construction workers in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning. ) Credit: WCNC
(State troopers say a suspected drunk driver hit five construction workers in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning. )
Credit: WCNC

Charles Breeding is charged with driving while intoxicated.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say while traveling north on I-77, Breeding stuck three work truck trucks and five workers. He was too disoriented to follow traffic cones set out by workers.

Two of the workers suffered serious injuries but everyone is expected to recover, according to Highway Patrol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s