Man charged with DWI after hitting 5 construction workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – A suspected drunk driver struck five construction workers in Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

Charles Breeding is charged with driving while intoxicated.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say while traveling north on I-77, Breeding stuck three work truck trucks and five workers. He was too disoriented to follow traffic cones set out by workers.

Two of the workers suffered serious injuries but everyone is expected to recover, according to Highway Patrol.